AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, a Kashmiri Muslim woman breaks down as the head priest, unseen, displays a relic of Islam's Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine, on the Friday following the Prophet's birth anniversary in Srinagar, India. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims thronged the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad. less In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, a Kashmiri Muslim woman breaks down as the head priest, unseen, displays a relic of Islam's Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine, on the Friday following the ... more Photo: Mukhtar Khan, AP Photo: Mukhtar Khan, AP Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

A Kashmiri Muslim woman breaks down upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a protester rests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police stormed part of the campus as pro-democracy demonstrations enter the sixth month.

People visit the Twenty-Six Martyrs Monument in Nagasaki, where Pope Francis will start his first official visit to Japan.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com