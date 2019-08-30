AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, policemen pull out their guns after a confrontation with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police have rolled out water cannon trucks for the first time in this summer's pro-democracy protests. The two trucks moved forward with riot officers Sunday evening as they pushed protesters back along a street in the outlying Tsuen Wan district. less In this Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, policemen pull out their guns after a confrontation with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police have rolled out water cannon trucks for the ... more Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Photo: Kin Cheung, AP Image 1 of / 19 Caption Close AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia 1 / 19 Back to Gallery

Police in Hong Kong pull out their guns during a confrontation with protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Hong Kong has been roiled by a summer of protests against Beijing's increasing influence in the city, with police and protesters frequently clashing.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, demonstrators in Hong Kong link hands across the territory in a show of unity and protest. Demonstrators in the city also shine laser pointers toward police, who deployed water cannon trucks for the first time during this summer's protests.

India youth prepare to form a human pyramid as part of a festival in Mumbai marking the birth of Hindu god Krishna.

Performers entertain spectators at a Tokyo dance festival, one of the city's largest and most popular summer celebrations.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

