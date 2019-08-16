AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In tis Aug. 13, 2019 photo, a female indigenous chief attends a march by indigenous women protesting the policies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil. Since taking office in January, the administration of Bolsonaro has consistently clashed with environmentalists and others over possibly opening up the Amazon rainforest to development and agribusiness. Recent data has also pointed to a surge in deforestation, which frequently occurs on indigenous reserves.

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Indigenous women protested in Brazil's capital against the policies of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, whose administration has clashed with environmentalists and others over possibly opening up the Amazon rainforest to development and agribusiness. In Rio de Janeiro, residents of a shantytown demonstrated after a student waiting for a bus to school was killed by a stray bullet from a nearby shooting.

Supporters of Venezuela's socialist government rallied to chastise President Donald Trump over the latest U.S. economic sanctions. In Paraguay, people protested against President Mario Abdo Benitez, calling him a traitor and sell-out for signing in secret an agreement with Brazil on sharing power from the Itaipu hydroelectric dam.

Guatemalans elected conservative Alejandro Giammattei as their new president, giving him a win in a runoff election in his fourth bid for the top office. Argentina's peso devalued sharply after a left-leaning presidential slate put in a strong showing in primary voting ahead of the general election in October.

In the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, people mourned an elementary school principal who was one of the 22 people killed in the mass shooting across the border in El Paso, Texas.

Canaries rescued by Colombian authorities from illegal animal traffickers in sang inside cages in a quarantined area of a wildlife center.

___

Curated by Associated Press photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.