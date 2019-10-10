8 police held captive by indigenous protesters in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Indigenous demonstrators in Ecuador are holding captive at least eight police officers following anti-government protests.

The uniformed officers on Thursday were brought onto a stage by protesters who are based at a cultural center in the capital, Quito.

Indigenous leader Jaime Vargas invited the captive police to join the anti-government campaign of the protesters.

Elsewhere in Quito, security forces are patrolling after a day of protests that included clashes with police.

Ecuador's indigenous groups are gathering for more protests against the removal of fuel subsidies, a step announced by President Lenín Moreno last week.

The announcement led to a sharp increase in fuel prices and unrest in many parts of the country. The discontent widened to include calls for the resignation of Moreno, who has refused to quit.