23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An attack on a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos (koh-AHTzah-koh-AHL-kos) has left 23 people dead and 13 injured.

The attackers started a fire that burned through the bar, killing eight women and 15 men.

The state prosecutor's office in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said the fire may have been started with gasoline bombs.

It came almost eight years to the day after a fire at a casino in the northern city of Monterrey killed 52 people. The Zetas drug cartel staged that attack to enforce demands for protection payments.