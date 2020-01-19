2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in

A tent city set up by the US army reserve stands in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. A 6.4 magnitude quake that toppled or damaged hundreds of homes in southwestern Puerto Rico is raising concerns about where displaced families will live, while the island still struggles to rebuild from Hurricane Maria two years ago.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Gov. Wanda Vázquez fired the heads of Puerto Rico’s housing and family departments Sunday in the latest fallout over the discovery of a warehouse filled with emergency supplies dating from Hurricane Maria.

The removal of Housing Secretary Fernando Gil and Department of Family Secretary Glorimar Andújar came a day after the governor fired the director of Puerto Rico’s emergency management agency. Vázquez fired him hours after a Facebook video showed angry people breaking into the warehouse in an area where thousands have been homeless since a recent earthquake.

The governor said she decided on the additional firings after officials were unable to provide information about other collection and distribution centers.

“There have been actions by government officials that have been completely unacceptable,” she said Sunday.