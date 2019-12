2 injured as avalanche sweeps across Swiss ski trail

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An avalanche has swept across a ski trail near the Swiss town of Andermatt. Two people were hurt and police fear others may be buried in the snow.

The avalanche occurred mid-morning Thursday while many holiday skiers enjoyed mountain sunshine the day after Christmas.

The dpa news agency reports that heavy snow in recent days has raised the avalanche danger.

The two slightly injured people were flown to a hospital by the Alpine rescue service.