12 missing from South Korean fishing boat burned by fire

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fishing boat caught fire in South Korea’s southern waters early Tuesday, and the coast guard said a search was underway for 12 people missing.

The coast guard and navy were deploying boats, helicopters and a patrol plane to search the waters near Jeju island for survivors, said Lee Geun-han, an official from the coast guard in Jeju.

Rescue efforts, which also involved civilian fishing vessels, were being slowed by strong winds in the area.

Lee said the coast guard received a report about the fire at around 7 a.m. A court guard helicopter found it about an hour later, and the upper side of the boat had been burned completely.