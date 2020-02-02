Worker killed on Amazon construction site at Ky. airport

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A worker was killed at an Amazon delivery hub under construction at a northern Kentucky airport, authorities said.

The workplace accident occurred Saturday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, WXIX-TV reported.

The Boone County coroner's office confirmed the fatality, the airport said in a statement.

Details about the accident, which remains under investigation, were unavailable. The construction worker's name wasn't immediately released pending notification of relatives.

Ground was broken on the $1.5 billion Prime Air hub last May.