Wally Lamb barred from prison to resume writing program

NIANTIC, Conn. (AP) — Author Wally Lamb says he was barred from entering a Connecticut women's prison to resume a writing program that had been reinstated after an investigation cleared him of wrongdoing.

The "She's Come Undone" author wrote Thursday on Facebook that an official at York Correctional Institution in Niantic turned him and other volunteers away earlier in the day.

But the Department of Correction says officials weren't trying to block the program from resuming and criticized Lamb's negative Facebook comments.

The agency says an official told Lamb the program could resume next week after required approvals were obtained.

The program was suspended in July and reinstated last month after two former participants said they hadn't been paid for their contributions to Lamb's third planned anthology of prisoner stories.

An investigation cleared Lamb.