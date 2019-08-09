Video of Vermont woman being hit by officer prompts changes

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — The chief of a small Vermont police department says he's changed the use-of-force reporting policies after an altercation in which a handcuffed woman was thrown against a wall and punched in the face by a police sergeant who was later fired.

St. Albans Police Chief Gary Taylor said he did not become aware of the details of the March altercation until after he watched footage of it that was requested by the Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Now state police are investigating the altercation between former St. Albans police Sgt. Jason Lawton, who has been fired, and Amy Connelly.

Connelly's attorney has asked that three misdemeanor charges against her be dismissed.

Lawton has appealed his firing. His attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

Associated Press writer Lisa Rathke in Montpelier, Vermont, contributed to this report.