Utah woman fights charge after kids see her topless at home

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah woman charged with a crime after her stepchildren saw her topless in her own home is fighting the case, citing a court ruling that overturned a topless ban in Colorado.

Attorneys for Tilli Buchanan say the law is unfair because it treats men and women differently for baring their chests.

Prosecutors argue that nudity is commonly understood to include women’s breasts.

A judge heard the misdemeanor lewdness case Tuesday and is expected to rule in the coming months.

Buchanan says she and her husband had removed their shirts to keep their clothes from getting dusty while working in their garage.

If convicted, Buchanan could be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

A global campaign has seen mixed success fighting similar ordinances in other parts of the country.