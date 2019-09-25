US new home sales climbed a healthy 7.1% in August

U.S. new home sales jumped 7.1% in August, as low mortgage rates pull buyers into the housing market.

The Commerce Department says that new homes sales increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 713,000, up from a revised 666,000 in July. So far this year, sales have risen a healthy 6.4%.

Much of August's sales growth came from homes that have yet to be built, a sign that low mortgage rates are behind the surge in purchases. The 30-year mortgage rate averaged 3.73% last week, down from 4.65% a year ago according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Trade tensions and slower economic growth have pushed down interest rates, helping homebuyers for the moment.

August's average sales price rose 6.1% from a year ago to a record $404,200.