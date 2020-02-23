UNESCO plaque unveiled at Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State and local officials in California unveiled a plaque designating architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House in Los Angeles as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam B. Schiff and Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell delivered remarks at a ceremony Sunday, The Los Angeles Times reports.

Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs officials also attended the unveiling at the Hollyhock House, which earned the city its first World Heritage designation in July.

Eight of Wright’s buildings nationwide represent the first U.S. modern architecture designations on the World Heritage list. There are 1,121 World Heritage Sites around the world, with 869 of those awarded cultural status.

Built between 1918 and 1921 on a hill in East Hollywood, the structure in in Barnsdall Art Park was almost demolished in the 1940s. The Hollyhock House is named for stylized motifs of the flower of the same name that dominate the concrete house’s exterior.

The house joins Wright’s more famous creations including the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, Fallingwater in Pennsylvania and Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona, that collectively recognize Wright’s architecture as a cultural global treasure.