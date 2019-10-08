UN meets on North Korea missile test which Europeans condemn

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has discussed North Korea's latest test of an underwater-launched ballistic missile and its European members are urging Pyongyang to abandon all weapons of mass destruction and engage in "meaningful negotiations" with the United States.

Representatives of the five European member nations read a joint statement after Tuesday's meeting condemning the Oct. 3 test and a series of short-range ballistic missile launches in the previous weeks.

The statement called the launches "provocative actions" that are "in clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions" banning ballistic missile tests.

North Korea's U.N. Ambassador Kim Song earlier denounced the planned meeting, calling it "dangerous" and saying it will increase "our desire to defend our sovereignty."