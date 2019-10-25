UN chief urges world leaders to listen to protesters' issues

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, center, poses for a photo with former IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during the plenary of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meeting, at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. less International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, center, poses for a photo with former IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during the plenary of ... more Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close UN chief urges world leaders to listen to protesters' issues 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging world leaders "to listen to the real problems of real people" and is calling on protesters to follow champions of non-violent change like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

The U.N. chief told reporters Friday that "disquiet in peoples' lives" has sparked demonstrations from the Middle East to Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Guterres said while every situation is unique, "it is clear that there is a growing deficit of trust between people and political establishments, and rising threats to the social contract."

He said: "the world is also wrestling with the negative impacts of globalization and new technologies, which have increased inequalities within societies."

Guterres called for action to create "fair globalization, strengthen social cohesion, and tackle the climate crisis."