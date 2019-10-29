The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 27, 2019:

1. The Lion King (2019)

2. Spider-Man: Far from Home

3. Toy Story 4

4. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

5. Shadow

6. Yesterday (2019)

7. Hocus Pocus

8. Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark

9. Stuber

10. Crawl

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Shadow

2. Midsommar

3. Can You Keep A Secret?

4. The Art of Self-Defense

5. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

6. The Wind

7. David Crosby: Remember My Name

8. The Game Changers

9. Centurion

10. The Biggest Little Farm

