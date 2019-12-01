The Latest: Weather delays South Dakota plane crash probe

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on South Dakota Plane Crash (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Harsh wintry weather is keeping federal investigators from reaching the site in South Dakota where a single-engine plane crashed, killing nine people and injuring three others.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board says three investigators are stuck Sunday in Sioux Falls, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of the crash site in Chamberlain.

Knudson says the plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho, and crashed within a mile after takeoff on Saturday.

He says federal investigators will likely reach the crash site on Monday.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the victims. Brule County emergency manager Katheryn Benton told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that the passengers ranged in age from 7 to 81. She said the three survivors were three men ages 28, 27 and 17.

9:22 a.m.

Nine people died and three more were injured when a single-engine plane bound for Idaho crashed shortly after takeoff in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board told The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after taking off in Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Sioux Falls.

Knudson said nine people were killed and three were injured. The small plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. Brule County emergency manager Katheryn Benton told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that the passengers ranged in age from 7 to 81. She said the three survivors were three men ages 28, 27 and 17.