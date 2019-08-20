The Latest: Philadelphia police commissioner resigning

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. A gunman, identified as Maurice Hill, wounded six police officers before surrendering early Thursday, after a 7 ½-hour standoff. less Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. A gunman, identified as Maurice Hill, wounded six police officers before ... more Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Philadelphia police commissioner resigning 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the resignation of the Philadelphia Police commissioner (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A Philadelphia official says the resignation of Police Commissioner Richard Ross is related to allegations made by a corporal and a patrol officer against several department employees.

Deana Gamble is a spokeswoman for Mayor Jim Kenney. She tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that the corporal and officer claimed Ross knew about the alleged harassment.

Ross didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Kenney's announcement Tuesday referred to a sexual harassment prevention policy and efforts to prevent discrimination and harassment that were implemented a year ago.

It says he doesn't believe the police department "has taken the necessary actions to address the underlying cultural issues that too often negatively impact women — especially women of color."

Ross is black and joined the department in 1989. He has served as commissioner since January 2016.

___

5:50 p.m.

The mayor of Philadelphia says the police commissioner is resigning over new allegations of sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against others in the department.

Mayor Jim Kenney says that Richard Ross has been a terrific asset to the police department and the city and that he's disappointed to lose him.

But Kenney says in a news release Tuesday that in light of the new allegations, Ross' "resignation is in the best interest of the department."

Kenney called Ross the best police commissioner in America just last week after a gunman's long standoff with police.

Kenney has named Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter as acting commissioner during the search for Ross' replacement.

Details on the allegations against others in the department weren't made available. Ross didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.