The Latest: North Carolina Congress remap clears state House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the North Carolina General Assembly redrawing the state’s congressional map (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A redrawn map of North Carolina’s congressional districts has cleared one chamber of the state legislature.

The state House voted 55-46 on Thursday for the new boundaries and sent them on to the Senate, which could approve them Friday.

Republican legislative leaders are reworking the lines because state judges blocked the use of the current map for the 2020 elections, declaring it was likely an illegal partisan gerrymander.

Shifts in the proposed map would make it hard for Republican incumbents George Holding and Mark Walker to get reelected, giving Democrats the chance to pick up two more seats. But state House Democrats still complained about the proposal, saying all the districts are uncompetitive politically.

Republican mapmakers say the map was completed fairly and hope it will allow 2020 primary elections to occur as scheduled in March.

12:25 p.m.

North Carolina Republican legislators have unveiled a new congressional district map that could endanger the political future of two GOP incumbents.

House Republican leaders unveiled their proposal in committee on Thursday. It’s meant to address a court order blocking use of the current U.S. House districts for the 2020 elections. Judges say that map is likely an illegal partisan gerrymander, helping to elect 10 Republicans and three Democrats in a state where statewide elections are closely contested between the parties.

The GOP leaders’ proposal could consolidate the districts of GOP Reps. George Holding and Mark Walker around urban Democratic centers, making it harder for them to get reelected.

Any map needs House and Senate approval.

House Redistricting Committee Chairman David Lewis says Senate GOP counterparts support the replacement in principle.