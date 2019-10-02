The Latest: Local official says 13 aboard plane that crashed

A fire-and-rescue operation is underway where World War II-era bomber plane crashed at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. A fire with black smoke rose from near the airport as emergency crews responded. The airport said in a message on Twitter that it has closed. less A fire-and-rescue operation is underway where World War II-era bomber plane crashed at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. A fire with black smoke rose from near the ... more Photo: Jessica Hill, AP Photo: Jessica Hill, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Latest: Local official says 13 aboard plane that crashed 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on a World War II-era bomber plane crashing outside of Bradley International Airport (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

The first selectman of Windsor Locks says 13 people were aboard a vintage WWII plane that crashed at Bradley International Airport.

Chris Kervick confirmed the figure to WFSB-TV.

Kervick also says the plane crashed Wednesday morning into a building near the portion of the airport where de-icing occurs.

The Associated Press has left messages seeking comment with Kervick.

Flight records from FlightAware shows the plane crashed about five minutes after it took off. The data shows the plane had traveled about 8 miles (13 kilometers) and reached an altitude of 800 feet (244 meters).

A spokesman for Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said the Democrat was heading to the plane crash scene. Blumenthal is calling for the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash as soon as possible.

___

11:45 a.m.

A hospital spokesman says five people who were on the World War II-era bomber plane that crashed just outside Bradley International Airport were transported to Hartford Hospital.

Hospital spokesman Shawn Mawhiney says he doesn’t have any information on their conditions because they had just arrived.

The hospital has opened its incident command center, as is typical in an emergency.

The B-17 plane crashed late Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or where they were heading.

___

This item has been corrected to show that five people were transported to Hartford Hospital, not six, per a hospital spokesman.

___

10:40 a.m.

A World War II-era bomber plane crashed Wednesday just outside New England's second-busiest airport, and a fire-and-rescue operation was underway, official said.

A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed the crash of the B-17 plane at Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Connecticut. The airport said in a message on Twitter that it has closed.

A fire with black smoke rose from near the airport as emergency crews responded to the site.

It wasn't clear how many people were on board or where the plane was going, Lamont spokesman Max Reiss said. The New England Air Museum is near the airport.

Airport officials said the plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its "Wings of Freedom" vintage aircraft display to Bradley International Airport this week.

A representative of the group could not immediately confirm any information about the crash but said it would issue a statement.