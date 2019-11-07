The Latest: 3 firefighters hurt battling California blaze

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Officials say three firefighters have received minor injuries as they battled a wildfire that has been burning in rural Northern California since Sunday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the firefighters all were treated and released.

More than 1,200 firefighters are trying to tamp down the 6-square-mile (15-square-kilometer) blaze in steep terrain northwest of Paradise, where the deadliest wildfire in state history ignited a year ago Friday.

Cal Fire says cooler weather helped firefighters build more containment lines. The blaze is a third contained as of Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

8:30 a.m.

Authorities say a massive wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings and forced thousands of people to evacuate in Northern California wine country has been fully contained.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection made the announcement Wednesday night about the blaze that destroyed 174 homes and 200 other buildings.

The fire ignited on Oct. 23 and drove nearly 200,000 people from their homes. It charred 121 square miles (313 square kilometer).

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it's possible electrical equipment belonging to the state's largest utility was involved.

Pacific Gas & Electric had cut power to a large swath of people to prevent equipment from starting fires in windy weather, but it didn't de-energize a transmission tower near where the fire started.