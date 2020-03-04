Survey: U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs in February

In this Jan. 29, 2020, photo, chef Samara Henderson, left, works with trainee Anthony Redmond at Inspiration Kitchens in Chicago. Redmond, 44, started receiving food stamps when he was released from prison last summer. With the help, he was able to leave a halfway house and find his own place. After the training, he hopes to find employment and keep his benefits.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs last month, a solid gain that shows the economy was largely healthy when the coronavirus outbreak spread further around the globe.

Large companies added roughly two-thirds of the jobs, while hiring among smaller firms was relatively weak. Manufacturing and mining firms shed jobs, while hiring in health care and hotels and restaurants was strong.