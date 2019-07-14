Statues, education center honor Neil Armstrong at museum

Visitors stand before the spacesuit worm by astronaut Neil Armstrong that was used on his Gemini VIII mission at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Neil Armstrong helped put Wapakoneta on the map July 20, 1969, when he became the first human to walk on the moon. The late astronaut remains larger than life in the city 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) north of Dayton, where visitors are greeted by the space base-shaped top of the space museum named for him as they exit Interstate 75.

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — New statues of astronaut Neil Armstrong have been unveiled and an education center has been dedicated in his name as his Ohio hometown continues celebrating its native son's history-making moon mission 50 years ago this month.

The Dayton Daily News reports Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials gathered at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NET'-uh) for the unveiling Sunday of a bronze life-sized statue of Armstrong as a test pilot. A statue of him as a boy also was unveiled.

A ribbon-cutting dedicated the Armstrong STEM Inspiration Center at the museum. It will promote science, technology, engineering and math learning.

Armstrong stepped on the moon's surface July 20, 1969. A celebration of the moon landing which had already begun continues through July 21 in the western Ohio city.

