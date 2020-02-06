Sheriff: 3 dead in plane crash in Louisiana

CHATHAM, La. (AP) — A small plane crash in Louisiana on Thursday afternoon has left three people dead, according to authorities.

Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown told news outlets the plane was heading from Jackson to Shreveport and crashed north of Chatham on Louisiana 34.

The Monroe Regional Airport tower lost contact with the plane around 2:10 p.m.

Brown said there were three people on the plane. He later confirmed that all three were killed.

The plane was a Cessna. Further details regarding the crash weren't immediately known.