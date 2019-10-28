Robert Evans, iconic producer of 'Chinatown,' dies at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Evans, the producer of "Chinatown" who helped shepherd countless seminal films including "The Godfather" and "Harold and Maude" to the screen as chief of Paramount Pictures, has died. He was 89.

A representative for Evans confirmed that Evans died on Saturday. No other details were immediately available.

During Evans' tenure running Paramount, he resurrected the studio with films including "Rosemary's Baby," ''Serpico" and "The Godfather," parts one and two.

Evans continued the drama off screen by marrying some of the industry's most glamorous women. He was married seven times. His wives included actresses Ali MacGraw and Catherine Oxenberg and former Miss America Phyllis George.

Evans penned the 1994 memoir "The Kid Stays in the Picture," which was turned into a documentary in 2002.