Rare albino alligator dies at South Carolina Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — An extremely rare albino alligator that lived at the South Carolina Aquarium has died.

The aquarium posted on its Facebook page that the 22-year-old alligator named Alabaster had passed away Friday morning. He had lived at the aquarium in Charleston since 2009.

South Carolina Aquarium spokeswoman Caroline Morris told The Post and Courier that Alabaster was believed to be one of about 50 albino gators in the world.

Staff at the aquarium said they noticed Alabaster showing signs of infection last week. The statement says workers began treating the gator and officials sought advice from other experts around the country.

South Carolina Aquarium President and CEO Kevin Mills said Alabaster served as an ambassador for his species and "captivated the hearts of staff and guests alike."

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com