Project to restart after American Indian graves disturbed

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Officials say a bridge project in Minnesota will get a do-over after an American Indian burial site was disturbed.

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials spoke at a community meeting Wednesday night about the state road project on the western edge of Duluth. They said the project is being restarted next year.

The Star Tribune reports an archaeological study of the disturbed ground was completed this month. Officials expect soil to be back in place in the cemetery area within a month.

Work on the bridge replacement stopped in spring 2017 after members of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa told the state the area was likely a burial site, but not before human remains were unearthed.

Construction on the bridge project won't likely restart until 2023.

