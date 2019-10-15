Federal report reveals little on cause of fatal B-17 crash

This image taken from video provided by National Transportation Safety Board shows damage from a World War II-era B-17 bomber plane that crashed Wednesday at Bradley International Airport, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in Windsor Locks, Conn. The plane crashed and burned after experiencing mechanical trouble on takeoff Wednesday morning from Bradley International Airport. (NTSB via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A preliminary report by investigators on the B-17 crash that killed seven people at a Connecticut airport this month does not shed light on the possible cause.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in the report Tuesday that the wreckage has been kept for further examination.

The World War II-era bomber crashed and burned after experiencing mechanical trouble on takeoff from Bradley International Airport the morning of Oct. 2.

The plane was carrying 13 people, and the two pilots were among those killed.

A third member of the flight crew and four passengers were seriously injured. Another passenger and one person on the ground suffered minor injuries.