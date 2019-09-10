Police: Man who died in handcuffs said he couldn't breathe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a 50-year-old man who died in custody after a pre-dawn bicycle and foot chase repeatedly told officers handcuffing him that he couldn't breathe.

Clark County Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank told reporters Monday that Byron Lee Williams was still talking when officers lifted him to his feet before he became unconscious early Thursday.

Williams didn't struggle and didn't have a weapon. But he appeared on police body-worn cameras to try to kick away bags of a white powder and a bottle containing pills that fell to his feet when he stood.

Hank says the substances were methamphetamine and hydrocodone.

Williams had drug convictions in California and Nevada. Hank says he was wearing a house-arrest ankle bracelet because of a pending drug and forgery case in Las Vegas.