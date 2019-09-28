Police: Atlanta airport worker killed in accident on tarmac

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a worker at Atlanta's airport died in an accident on the tarmac earlier this week.

News outlets reported Friday that a bag-loading vehicle pinned the unidentified employee against an airplane Wednesday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The victim later died at a hospital.

Atlanta police tell the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that no charges are expected at this point. Authorities have not released the victim's name.

The victim was an employee with G2 Secure Staff LLC, which does contract work for United Airlines.

In a statement, G2 said it was "devastated" by the incident.

United Airlines offered condolences to the victim's family and says it is reviewing details of the incident.