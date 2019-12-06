North Carolina Rep. Holding won't seek 2020 reelection

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican Rep. George Holding announced on Friday he won't run for reelection — the victim of a congressional map redrawn following a court order that now makes his district lean to the left.

Holding represents the Triangle-area 2nd Congressional District, which was dramatically altered by the state legislature a few weeks ago because state judges ruled it was likely the previous map was tainted with extreme partisan bias favoring the GOP.

Holding, a former U.S. attorney for eastern North Carolina and scion of a prominent banking family, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012.

Holding, 51, could have decided to run for another seat as he did in 2016, when another redistricting occurred. That time, he defeated then-Rep. Renee Ellmers in the Republican primary, then went on to win the general election. But he said he won't do that this time.

“Yes, the newly redrawn congressional districts were part of the reason I have decided not to seek reelection,” Holding said in a news release. “But, in addition, this is also a good time for me to step back and reflect on all that I have learned.”

Holding said he could return to public office someday.