NYPD, ADL monitoring reports of stabbing at synagogue

MONSEY, N.Y. (AP) — The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau says it is “closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue" in Rockland County, New York. The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey says it's also aware of reports and is on the way to the scene in Monsey.

Monsey is about an hour north of New York City. Ramapo police, which services Monsey, declined to the comment to The Associated Press.