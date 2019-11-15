N. Scott Momaday remembers 1969 Pulitzer, promises memoir

In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, photo, Kiowa writer N. Scott Momaday, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1969 for his groundbreaking novel "House Made of Dawn," sits in his Santa Fe, N.M., home between writing sessions.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Kiowa writer N. Scott Momaday, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1969 for his groundbreaking novel “House Made of Dawn,” says he’s not done writing and is vowing to finish his long-anticipated memoir.

In a rare interview with The Associated Press, the 85-year-old author says he’s excited about a new PBS documentary about his life. But he remains surprised other writers have said his work has influenced them.

Momaday says he’s proud to see so many new Native American writers have successful careers since the publication of his first novel. The Oklahoma-born Momaday, who lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, says he’s working on three new books.

The American Masters documentary series is set to air “N. Scott Momaday: Words from a Bear” on most PBS stations on Monday.

Russell Contreras is a member of The Associated Press’ race and ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/russcontreras