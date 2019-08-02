Minivan sales keep falling, but experts say they'll live on

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Melanie Matcheson loads balloons into her Chrysler Pacifica in Southington, Conn. For Melanie Matcheson, no vehicle other than a minivan could efficiently haul her family of two adults and five children ages 2 to 22.

DETROIT (AP) — Ever since they peaked nearly two decades ago, minivan sales have been tumbling, so much that critics have often proclaimed it was only a matter of time before the boxy people-haulers would be extinct.

Sales last year sank to about 364,000, the lowest level in more than three decades. But the vans have survived, largely because there are only a few competitors sharing pieces of a smaller pie. Currently five minivans are on sale. Contrast that to the 18 when sales peaked at 1.33 million in 2000.

Some experts are predicting at least a small resurgence in minivan sales as millennials who rode in them as children become parents. They also work well carrying passengers in self-driving ride services.