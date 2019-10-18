Wyoming man grows 1,491-pound pumpkin, breaks state record

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials have confirmed a record was broken for the largest pumpkin in the state weighing in at more than a thousand pounds.

Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Thursday that Andy Corbin grew the biggest and heaviest pumpkin in the state in his backyard and that it weighed in at 1,491 pounds (676 kilograms).

For perspective, scientists say baby elephants are born about 200 pounds (91 kilograms) on average.

He says the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth must confirm the record.

Corbin says the pumpkins he grows at his east Cheyenne home need a handmade tripod to move them.

He says his pumpkins require yearlong maintenance and can gain dozens of pounds a day during growing season.

Corbin says he hopes to grow three pumpkins weighing more than 4,000 pounds (1,800 kilograms) combined.

___

