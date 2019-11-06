Lawsuit challenges absentee ballot rejections in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic Party is suing over Georgia's handling of absentee ballots a year after some ballots were rejected for minor reasons such as signatures not exactly matching those on file with the state.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday says that absentee voters aren't uniformly notified of problems or given enough time to correct them.

It asks that a judge require state elections officials to notify voters of missing signatures within one day of receiving a ballot.

The lawsuit comes a year after thousands of absentee ballots were rejected during the close governor's race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

A new state law gives voters three days after an election to fix any issues with an absentee ballot.

The Georgia secretary of state's office declined to comment.