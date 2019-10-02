Kerby Jean-Raymond slams influential fashion publication

NEW YORK (AP) — Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss has called out Imran Amed, founder of the influential publication The Business of Fashion, for cultural appropriation, gaslighting and racism.

The designer took to social media and the site Medium to criticize Amed after a series of encounters culminating at a gala in Paris.

Amed issued an apology Wednesday.

The black designer’s list of grievances stretched to last year to a solo talk on diversity and inclusion that Amed had invited him to that turned into a panel discussion with other black designers and influencers at the last minute.

The designer’s last straw came Monday night, when a black gospel choir performed for a mostly white audience at the publication’s gala celebrating its list of 500 top fashion influencers _ complete with Amed dancing on stage.