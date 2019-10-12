Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses

This photo provided by WWL-TV shows several construction standing after a large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel, under construction suddenly collapsed Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 in New Orleans. Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans has suddenly collapsed.

News outlets report several construction workers had to run to safety Saturday as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down.

Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer's dramatic video of the collapse.

The hotel was scheduled to open in the spring.