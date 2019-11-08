Highway marker describes 1898 Wilmington violence as 'coup'

In this Oct. 28, 2019, photo, a worker with the North Carolina Department of Transportation covers the 1898 Wilmington coup highway historic marker that will be unveiled at a ceremony, in Wilmington, N.C. The marker commemorates the violent overthrow by white Democrats of the fusion government of legitimately elected blacks and white Republicans in Wilmington. The Democrats burned and killed their way to power in what's viewed as a flashpoint for the Jim Crow era of segregation and the only successful coup d'etat in American history.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state of North Carolina is moving away from using the phrase "race riot" to describe the violent overthrow of the Wilmington government in 1898 and is instead using the word "coup" on the highway historical marker that will commemorate the dark event.

The heading on the marker reads "Wilmington Coup," but the originally approved text used referred to a "race riot," which eventually was deleted. The marker will be dedicated Friday in Wilmington.

Ansley Herring Wegner is administrator of the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program. She says the term "race riot" is wrong because African Americans were being massacred, not rioting.

In 1898, white Democrats violently overthrew the government of legitimately elected blacks and white Republicans in Wilmington in what's viewed the only successful coup d'etat in American history.