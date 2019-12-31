Funeral arrangements made for Louisiana plane crash victims

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Funeral services are being planned for the five people who died when a small plane carrying them to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl crashed shortly after takeoff.

Six people were on board the plane when it crashed Saturday morning as they were on their way to watch Louisiana State University play Oklahoma. Federal investigators are in Lafayette looking into the crash but say it will be about a year before their investigation is finished and the reason for the crash is determined.

Killed in the crash were the plane's pilot, Ian E. Biggs, 51; and passengers Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Gretchen D. Vincent, 51; her son Michael Walker Vincent, 15; and Carley McCord, 30.

Most of those on the plane had connections to a Lafayette-based technology firm, Global Data Systems. Biggs was a pilot and aircraft manager for GDS. Crisp was vice president of business development and field services for the technology firm. Gretchen D. Vincent's husband, Chris Vincent, is the president of Global Data Systems. The sole surviving passenger, Stephen Wade Berzas, 37, also worked for the company as its vice president of sales and marketing.

McCord was a well-known sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of the LSU offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger.

The Vincents will be remembered at a joint funeral service Thursday at Our Savior's Church in Lafayette, according to their obituaries. The family is requesting purple and gold attire for the services as a reflection of how much the family loved the LSU Tigers.

McCord will be remembered at a memorial service Saturday at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, according to her obituary. A scholarship benefiting women pursuing a degree in sports journalism has been created at Northwestern State University where McCord was a student.

Services for Biggs will be held Saturday at Walters Funeral Home in Lafayette.

The Advertiser newspaper reported that funeral arrangements for Crisp have not been announced.