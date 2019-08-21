Florida slingshot ride snaps moments before launch

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two tourists at a Florida amusement park received a scare when a cable on a slingshot-style ride snapped before it started.

News outlets report that the two men at the Cobra Adventure Park in Panama City Beach were strapped into the Vertical Accelerator ride when the cable frayed just before an operator was set to launch the ride.

Krissy Hurst took a video and tells Fox 13 that it was her brother-in-law and friend who were visiting from California.

As the line snapped, Hurst couldn't help but laugh at the riders' stunned reactions. She says they are still "completely freaked out."

Officials at Cobra Adventure Park did not immediately comment. Hurst says the park gave a refund to the riders but felt that nobody was apologetic.

