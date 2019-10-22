Florida Uber driver says he accidentally shot passenger

HOLLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Uber driver has been charged after accidentally shooting a passenger while he tried to secure his gun.

Hollywood police say 27-year-old Adrian Harper had stopped to pick up an additional passenger Sunday and was trying to put his gun in a holster while the person loaded their belongings into the trunk. The gun was lying in the seat beside Harper as he attempted to put it in a holster. The bullet hit a juvenile passenger sitting in the backseat.

Ebony Collins told police she was loading her belongings into the truck when she heard the gunshot. She ran to the police station to report the shooting.

The unidentified child was taken to the hospital.

According to an arrest report, Harper was issued a misdemeanor notice to appear in court for culpable negligence inflicting harm. Police also confiscated the gun.