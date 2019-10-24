Florida McDonald's damaged by truck fire in drive-thru

NAPELS, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida McDonald's suffered major damage after a pickup truck became engulfed in flames in the drive-thru.

The Naples Daily News reports that the fire occurred Thursday afternoon at the East Naples restaurant.

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District Deputy Chief Wayne Martin says the 2017 Ford F-150 caught fire in front of the drive-thru window. The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately clear.

Officials say employees attempted to put out the flames with fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful. The truck's occupants, as well as employees and customers, were able to get away without injury.

The vehicle was practically unrecognizable as a truck by the time firefighters extinguished the flames.

Officials say the restaurant sustained major interior smoke damage and some fire damage.

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com