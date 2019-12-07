Final album for slain rapper XXXTentacion drops in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Celebrities including Diplo, Playboi Carti and PnB Rock paid tribute to slain Florida rapper XXXTentacion during the week of parties surrounding Art Basel Miami.

Hundreds of fans gathered at a posthumous album release party Thursday night to be the first to hear XXXTentacion's Bad Vibes Forever. Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Noah Cyrus and Tory Lanez appear on the album.

Some fans camped out for hours to ensure entrance to the party. At midnight, the album played as emotional videos of the slain rapper played on a screen behind the stage. XXXTentacion's mother stood onstage, hugging family and friends and occasionally dancing to the music. She said she was trying to stay positive.

Earlier in the night, Diplo took to the DJ booth as fans lined up for free tattoos and perused an outdoor museum filled with XXXTentacion memorabilia, including three wax statues, family photos and hand-written notes.

The car that XXXTentacion was last seen alive in was also on display. The 20-year-old was gunned down while leaving a motorcycle shop in 2018. His sudden death shocked fans, many of whom unleashed praise for him. Others were more critical of the troubled rapper and pointed to his multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with his death.