FBI raids Illinois state senator's Capitol, district offices

An unidentified man carries a box marked "evidence" as he leaves the Illinois State Capital in Springfield Ill., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. An FBI spokesman says agents are at the Illinois state Capitol building in Springfield related to law enforcement work. The spokesman, John Althen, wouldn't provide details, saying Tuesday only that "FBI personnel are present at the state capitol engaged in authorized law enforcement activity."

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Sandoval, 55, has served in the Senate since 2003, representing a district on Chicago's southwest side. He is chairman of the powerful Transportation Committee and was a driving force behind an 18-cent increase in the gas tax to help fund Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $45 billion capital construction plan to rebuild roads, bridges and schools.

Republicans criticized him in August when a photo from a fundraiser appeared on social media showing what appeared to be a mock assassination of President Donald Trump. Sandoval later said neither he nor his staff was aware that an entertainment vendor had a beverage dispenser shaped like a rifle and pointed it at someone wearing a Trump mask. He expressed "my deepest regret that this unfortunate incident took place at (an) event in my name."