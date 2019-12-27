Explosion reported at Beechcraft aircraft Kansas facility

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — About a dozen people were injured Friday when a nitrogen tank exploded at the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, causing part of a building to collapse, authorities say.

Chief James Fromme, of the Wichita Fire Department, says the explosion happened around 8 a.m. at the facility in the eastern part of the city. A 4-inch (10.16 centimeters) natural gas line also was severed. He said he had no details on the severity of the injuries.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.

Beechcraft's parent company, Textron, didn't immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press.

Sedgwick County spokeswoman Kate Flavin, the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office and the local lodge of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers also didn't immediately return telephone messages from the AP.

The explosion comes amid troubles for the aircraft industry in Wichita, a major sector of the Kansas economy.

Boeing has announced that it will suspend production of its troubled 737 Max jetliner in January, forcing the state to consider helping to pay workers at Spirit AeroSystems, which produces the jet's fuselages. And earlier this month, Beechcraft parent Textron Aviation announced it would lay off an unspecified number of workers, most of them in Wichita.