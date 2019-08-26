Dakota Access protester seeks release of officers' testimony

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An American Indian activist accused of inciting a riot during protests against the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota wants law officers' testimony in his now-resolved case to be unsealed.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Chase Iron Eyes says the depositions will demonstrate what he describes as injustice done to American Indians and the environment. Prosecutors argue Iron Eyes' intention is to publicly smear law officers.

Iron Eyes and 73 others were arrested Feb. 1, 2017, after erecting teepees on disputed land that authorities said is owned by a Texas-based pipeline developer. The protesters maintained they were peacefully assembling on land that belongs to American Indians under old treaties.

Iron Eyes reached a plea deal in the riot case in 2018.

A hearing is slated for Wednesday in Mandan.

