Census figures show economic gap narrows with citizenship

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — New figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show that citizenship appears to narrow the economic gap between the foreign-born and native-born in the United States.

The 2018 figures released Monday offer a view of immigrants' education, wealth, and the jobs they work in. They also look at differences between naturalized immigrants and those who aren't citizens.

Their release come as the U.S. is engaged in one of the fiercest debates in decades about the role of immigration.

Stopping the flow of immigrants into the U.S. has been a priority of the Trump administration, which has proposed denying green cards to immigrants who use Medicaid and fought to put a citizenship question on the decennial Census questionnaire.

Monday's figures show naturalized immigrants had a slightly smaller median income than the native-born.