Bust of Orville Wright found on North Carolina beach

The National Park Service says a copper bust of aviation pioneer Orville Wright has been stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The Park Service and local law enforcement officials are investigating the case and are asking the public for any information. The agency in a statement says the monument was damaged either Saturday evening, Oct. 12, 2019 or Sunday morning. The granite base that the bust was mounted to was toppled and damaged. (The National Park Service via AP)

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says a bust of Orville Wright that was stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial on the North Carolina coast has been found.

A news release from the park service Tuesday says a visitor to the beach at Kill Devil Hills called authorities in Dare County to say the bust was tucked into some dunes.

The park service said initially that the monument was damaged either Saturday evening or Sunday morning. The granite base on which the bust was mounted had been toppled and damaged.

An investigation continues into the theft as well as damage to the granite base. Homeowners have been asked to review security video footage for suspicious activity.

The memorial honors aviation pioneers Wilbur and Orville Wright.